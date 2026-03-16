Saving Space for Nature?: Part Three Wetlands or Storm Ponds?

Using the eyes of a naturalist, environmentalist or just an old bird watcher, much can be learned through observation of the variety of man made storm ponds within the boundaries of Chestermere. Some look pretty and are seldom visited by birds and wildfowl, while others have attributes that birds can’t resist. What is it about those ponds that are home to birds that make them attractive? Two specific ponds in Chestermere attract birds and wildfowl: Invermere Park, located on Chestermere Boulevard, across from the golf course and Crystal Park Pond, located just west of the canal at the north end of the lake are called home by our feathered friends.

Both have irregular shapes and shorelines, varied depths, and native vegetation. Vegetated shelves that are less 40cm in depth provide excellent foraging areas and deeper spots for wildfowl to rest and feel safe from predators exist in both ponds. The existing gently sloped shorelines make it easy for wildfowl to enter and exit the water. The islands or difficult to get to places provide nesting sites. The extensive bulrush covered banks are home to red-winged blackbirds, yellow-headed blackbirds, common yellowthroats, marsh wrens, coots, grebes and ducks. Shorebirds like avocets and black-necked stilts enjoy the shallows in Crystal Park Pond during migration. Where Invermere Park excels is the availability of trees along the water’s edge. From the pond area, across Springmere Boulevard and “upstream, warbler species use the thickly branched trees as launching points to capture the aquatic insect life for food. Trees planted on the north side of Crystal Park Pond will eventually provide cover for birds when they mature. Invermere Park is home to two purple martin boxes, with the martins returning each year. It’s a great place to watch these large swallows nab thousands of midges in flight over the area.

Heather Davies, a major advocate in the success of Crystal Park Pond, ensured that a sizable riparian offset, or distance between the pond and houses was put in place to preserve habitat and nesting areas for birds and wildfowl. Requiring dog owners to keep their pets on leashes around Crystal Pond is very helpful in preventing dogs from endangering wildfowl. The pond at Trennen Park, just across the street from Rainbow Falls Elementary School, is designed for one purpose: to capture and store water. Although large, it is void of most the features that make two identified ponds attractive. It’s shoreline does have bulrushes, but the water is deep and there aren’t any islands and gradual shoreline areas for wildfowl. Visits to this pond have found it void of birds and wildfowl, except for house sparrows. Paved walking paths are too close to the water, leaving virtually no riparian land space necessary to make wildfowl feel safe.

As East Lakeview Road residents hope the City Council stays with its decision to not develop the area to the east, Ron and Heather hope that the value of leaving wetlands in their natural state is the best alternative. Developers see opportunities to make a profit and provide housing and there is pressure on city councils by the province to make housing development easier by removing red tape. The most recent proposal presented shows a storm pond that will likely not serve the diversity of life in the current wetland. Houses and the pathway are too close to the water. No riparian zone is in the design. One might say it is a token gesture to acknowledge the existence of water, but not a true recognition of biodiversity that currently exists. As Chestermere development expands, are we forgetting what life was here before a vacation spot, then town and finally a city that grew so quickly? Ron and Heather ask that the city council and citizens preserve what is left of the natural world. If you are concerned, contact your city councilor and mayor to express your support for Ron. Ton can be contacted by email at ronrideout736@gmail.com or visit SAVE Chestermere’s Wetlands on Facebook.

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