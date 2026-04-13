Signals Planned for Glenmore Trail Aim to Ease Southbound Congestion from Chestermere

For many Chestermere residents, the daily drive south has become a test of patience — and, at times, safety. Long waits, heavy traffic, and difficult turns onto Highway 560 have prompted ongoing concerns from commuters trying to exit the city toward Calgary and surrounding rural routes.

Relief may be on the way.

The Province of Alberta has confirmed that new traffic signals will be installed at two intersections along Highway 560 — at Range Road 283 and Range Road 284 — in an effort to improve traffic flow and reduce collision risk in the growing corridor east of Calgary.

The project, announced publicly by Chantelle de Jonge, comes after what she described as strong feedback from area residents regarding congestion and safety challenges.

“I appreciate the strong interest and feedback from residents on this project and the type of upgrades being considered,” de Jonge said in a public statement.

According to the province’s Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, the decision to install signalized intersections — rather than roundabouts — was based on several practical considerations. These include improved safety outcomes, alignment with existing nearby infrastructure, higher long-term traffic capacity, faster construction timelines, and lower overall cost.

The project is fully funded by the province, with an estimated price tag of $16 million. Design work began in July 2025, and construction is expected to begin later this year.

For Chestermere residents, the upgrades represent more than just new infrastructure — they reflect the mounting pressures of growth in the region. With the city’s population now estimated at approximately 35,000 and continuing to rise, traffic volumes along key commuter routes like Highway 560 have steadily increased.

The intersections at Range Roads 283 and 284 serve as critical access points for both local residents and commercial traffic moving between Chestermere, Calgary, and surrounding rural communities. Currently, drivers attempting to turn onto or cross Highway 560 at these locations often face limited visibility and long wait times, particularly during peak commuting hours.

Signalization is expected to create more predictable traffic patterns, reduce risky turning movements, and improve overall intersection control. While traffic lights may introduce some delays for through traffic, transportation planners generally view them as a safer and more scalable solution in high-growth corridors compared to uncontrolled intersections.

The choice to move away from roundabouts may also reflect the specific traffic mix in the area, including a higher proportion of heavy vehicles and regional commuters who rely on consistent, signal-based flow.

As construction timelines become clearer, residents can expect periodic updates from the province regarding traffic disruptions and project milestones.

For now, the announcement signals a step forward — not just in infrastructure, but in addressing a concern that has become a common refrain among Chestermere drivers: getting out of the city shouldn’t feel like a gamble.

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