As autumn approaches boaters reminded to be stay safe on Chestermere Lake

Boaters are being reminded to use the lake safely as they get out for their last few trips before the season ends.

“Boat owners know all the things that they’re required to have, but we often find when we do our checks that they’re missing things,” said RCMP Cpl. Paul Zanon, “It comes back to being prepared.”

Zanon wants boaters to develop good habits here in Chestermere so that when they go out on bigger lakes they’ll stay safe.

The RCMP will be continuing to conduct boat patrols looking to ensure users have adequate life jackets, operator’s licenses, that they are not over capacity and have a spotter when towing a water skier.

They will also continue to enforce zero tolerance for alcohol.

For recreational boaters looking to enjoy Chestermere lake, the city changed the launch’s hours Aug. 29 to 9 a.m – 6 p.m. to allow them to better manage the reduced boat traffic leading into autumn