Fire Advisory Issued for Rockyview County

Moderate Fire Risk Leads to Suspension of Permits and Burning Restrictions

Authorities have issued a fire advisory for East/West Rockyview County due to a moderate fire risk in the area. The advisory will remain in effect as long as the current dry conditions persist.

Under the advisory, all burning and fireworks permits are immediately suspended. General burning is prohibited across the county, with several exceptions to ensure public safety while allowing for controlled use of fire in safe environments. These exceptions include:

  • Indoor household fireplaces
  • Incinerators for farm and acreage use
  • Burning barrels
  • Camp stoves, if properly attended
  • Barbecues utilizing charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas
  • Wood pellet grills
  • Propane or natural gas fire pits
  • Recreational campfires in approved burn pits
  • Chimeneas
  • Fires within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas
  • Oil well flaring, which must be registered with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022

Residents and visitors are urged to comply with the advisory to prevent any potential wildfires. For more information on the specific regulations and updates on the fire advisory status, individuals can visit albertafirebans.ca.

