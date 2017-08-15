Classic Cars Coming to Chestermere

The whole family is being invited down to cap of a summer of big events in the city with the Chestermere Lake Show and Shine Aug. 26.

Kittler who volunteered with the show last year has taken a leading role in organizing it with the Chestermere Kruzers club.

This year, Kittler and the organizing committee are trying to create an event that the whole community can enjoy, even for people who aren’t classic car enthusiasts.

“I’m trying to lean it towards…a community thing to come out and see what’s going on,” he said.

That being said, Kittler knows there are a lot of classic car enthusiasts in the city.

“Chestermere is a car town,” he said.

“If you look around in the garages in the area…there’s lots of old cars,” said Kittler.

He is hoping that people will come out share their cars and their interests with the community.

“Let people see them and be as excited about them as they are,” he said.

They are also building on the drive to fundraise for local charities.

“I would like to see us do something for ourselves as our community, and that’s the…food bank,” said Kittler.

“Also, Chestermere can do something for the bigger community of Alberta as well,” he said.

To meet these goals, the show is supporting the Chestermere Regional Food Bank and the Easter Seals Camp Horizon.

Admission to the show is free. Anyone interested in displaying their car will pay a $10 entry fee.

“We’re going to run some raffles, some 50-50 and some prizes and things donated by local vendors and merchants,” he said.

He is hoping to get about 250 cars out to the show this year.

As part of the attempt to attract a broader audience to the Show and Shine there will be several new activities and vendors this year.

“The fire department’s going to come over with one of their trucks,” said Kittler.

The historical society will also be bringing the restored old fire truck and there will be plenty of food trucks this year.

To keep the focus on families, Kittler said there won’t be a beer garden this year.

The Chestermere Lake Show and Shine will be on the grass at the recreation centre on Saturday Aug. 26.

The show will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.