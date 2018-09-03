Back to School Road Safety

With School starting back up, Alberta’s RCMP are giving drivers some back-to-school traffic safety tips.

With people back from their Labour Day, vacations and kids and parents heading back to school and work, police are reminding Albertans that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“As students head back to school, we encourage all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, to remain alert and respect the law,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham.

“Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Do not speed or drive impaired,” he said.

Graham said that as police resume patrols around schools and school zones, “school bus safety, crosswalk safety and school zones will be top of mind.”

Alberta Traffic Sheriffs Supt. Rick Gardner added, “our number one priority in Integrated Traffic Units is to ensure that all road users are safe…we remind drivers to share the road with other motorists and to respect the law.”

Police are reminding students to stay on the sidewalks and cross only at either designated crosswalks or controlled intersections when possible.

They also recommend that kids not listen to loud music or text while walking to and from school.

For Drivers, Police want to stress the need to follow posted speed limits, and stay alert when driving near schools and crosswalks, especially in the mornings and evenings when school is starting or letting out for the day.