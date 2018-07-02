Canada Day 2018

Happy Canada Day! I hope you all had a wonderful time celebrating our 151st year of confederation.

I was happy to celebrate our nation’s birthday at events across our riding. Every year, I am amazed by the number of fantastic celebrations held in Bow River. We really know how to mark this annual milestone in our country’s history. Parades, community BBQ’s, pancake breakfasts – we have a lot going on.

It is always an honour to attend these events as your Member of Parliament. I really appreciate the opportunity to chat with you and get your feedback on what’s happening in our country. I am very proud to serve as a member of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition on your behalf.

I think Canada Day is a time to celebrate, but also to reflect on all we have to be grateful for as citizens of our great country. Our parents and grandparents worked hard to make our country one of the most dynamic and prosperous in the world. With the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War approaching this November, I think we can all pause to appreciate the sacrifices that made it possible to celebrate in peace and security. It is our veterans who have always answered our anthem’s call to ‘stand on guard’ and ensure our country stays the ‘true north, strong and free.’

It has also been 58 years since another Canada Day, when John Diefenbaker made some remarks in the House of Commons that I think still capture what it means to be Canadian. I am proud to represent a riding where we still live by his words: “I am a Canadian, a free Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.”

