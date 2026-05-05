Alberta Growth

Alberta’s growth is showing up everywhere in the province, in busy classrooms, expanding communities, and the rising need for care close to home. Our government is responding with actions that meet this growth head-on: bringing more qualified teachers into schools, helping communities build stronger local economies, and creating more continuing care spaces so seniors can age with dignity where they belong. This is how our government keeps Alberta moving forward, by matching a growing province with the support, opportunity, and care that Albertans need.

Classrooms in Alberta are growing faster than ever, and with that growth comes a responsibility to ensure that every student has access to a great teacher. That’s why our government is introducing new expedited teaching certificates to help qualified individuals enter classrooms sooner. Whether it’s final-year education students, internationally trained teachers, or skilled professionals and tradespeople, these new pathways will bring real-world experience into schools while maintaining strong teaching standards. With 80,000 new students in just three years and a record $10.8 billion investment in education, this approach ensures Alberta’s education system continues to adapt, support teachers, and meet the needs of students across the province, especially in rural and hard-to-staff communities.

At the same time, our government is strengthening local economies by supporting the ideas and innovation that come directly from Alberta communities. Through the Northern and Regional Economic Development program, our government is investing in projects that help municipalities, Indigenous communities, and local organizations attract investment, grow businesses, and plan for the future. With nearly $6.5 million supporting 66 projects last year, and $9 million committed over the next three years, this program is empowering communities to take the lead in building their own economic success. From tourism development to downtown revitalization and film industry attraction, these investments are creating opportunities that reflect the unique strengths of each region across Alberta.

As Alberta continues to grow, so does the need to ensure people can access the care and support they deserve close to home. That’s why Alberta’s government is investing more than $400 million to build over 1,100 new continuing care spaces across the province. This is part of the largest continuing care expansion in Alberta’s history, ensuring seniors can age with dignity, stay connected to their communities, and receive the right care in the right place. These spaces are more than infrastructure, they represent peace of mind for families, support for communities, and a more sustainable care system for generations to come.

In our constituency, AgeCare Chestermere is set to open this Spring, adding 111 long-term care and 96 supportive-living spaces. Meanwhile, the Strathmore Care Community currently under construction will include 54 long-term care, 36 supportive-living and six hospice spaces.

Finally, our government is taking strong action to protect Alberta’s lakes and rivers by expanding efforts to prevent aquatic invasive species. With a record number of inspection stations, increased enforcement, and new tools like environmental DNA testing and K-9 detection teams, Alberta is leading the way in proactive prevention. These measures protect ecosystems, safeguard critical irrigation and other water infrastructure, and prevent costly damage to industries like agriculture and tourism. By acting early and decisively, our government is preserving Alberta’s natural environment and the economic opportunities it supports.

Alberta doesn’t stand still, and neither should the systems that support it. From classrooms to communities to care, these actions reflect a government that is keeping pace with a province that is growing, evolving, and aiming higher. By investing where it matters, we are helping maintain a stronger Alberta for the years ahead.

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