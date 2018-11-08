Chestermere City Council announces that the services of a CEO for Chestermere Utilities Inc. is no longer required

November 8, 2018 – As a result of the City Council directed review of the Chestermere Utilities Incorporated (CUI) business model, the Board of Directors of Chestermere Utilities Inc. (CUI) together with Chestermere City Council announces that the services of a CEO are no longer required and consequently has terminated the employment contract between the Corporation and its’ CEO, Leigh-Anne Palter. This change is not reflective of Ms. Palter’s performance while at the helm of CUI. Through Ms. Palter’s strategic vision and leadership, together with her “roll-up-your- sleeves” attitude, the corporation now has a much clearer view to its costs of operating than what she inherited in 2015. She led the organization in renegotiating long-term contracts with its banking and major third-party vendors saving the corporation millions of dollars over the next 10 years. She worked with a small team of dedicated employees and her desire to bring transparency to the real costs of service to the residents of the City has always been her primary motivation.

“I have a lot of respect for Leigh-Anne Palter,” expresses Lou Doiron, Board Chair of CUI. “She endured through a significant amount of operational and political challenges in her time with the organization. Her depth of knowledge, tenacious leadership and genuine care to deliver exceptional service will be missed. I wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours.” “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served the people Chestermere these last three years,” says Ms. Palter. “I’m especially proud of what our small team has accomplished.”

CUI is currently undergoing an intensive review to determine the best approach to deliver services to the residents of Chestermere. An interim “Transition Manager” of CUI will be announced soon.

For more information contact Lou Doiron, Board Chair directly at chair@cuinc.ca or 403-861- 7799.