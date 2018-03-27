Chestermere Public Library programs

Spring Reading Program Saturday, March 31 (Registration opens) Registration for our Spring Reading Program begins on Saturday, March 31st. We will be tracking reading minutes and have a series of programming planned throughout the month of April. Check our April Program Guide on our website or at the Library to check our programming schedule. Everyone is welcome to join the fun. Make sure your Library Card is up to date during registration to ensure eligibility to win prizes!

Stuffy Sleepover Tuesday, April 3 at 6:30pm Come to the Library for the first of our series of programming for our Spring Reading Program. We ask kids to bring a favourite stuffy (but not one you can’t spend the night without) to the Library for stories, singing and fun. Leave your stuffies at the Library overnight and pick them up the next morning and see what kind of trouble they got into during their stay at the Library.

Conversation Club Tuesdays at 1:00-2:00pm

Practice your English speaking and listening skills in a casual setting. Coffee is provided, no registration is required.

Gentle Yoga Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 12:00-1:00pm Certified yoga instructor, Elann Anderson facilitates this $5 drop in program, focused on gentle movement and yoga poses. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat.

Knitting & Crocheting Tuesdays at 7:00-8:00pm This is a drop-in program available to anyone with an interest in yarn crafting. All you need are your needles, hooks, and yarn. All skill levels welcome. The group meets every Tuesday evening at the Library. Listening Tails Thursday, March 29 & April 5 6:30-7:30pm This program is designed to inspire a love of reading in children in grades 1-3, by having them read aloud to a trained therapy dog. The program runs most Thursday evenings from 6:30-7:30pm. To register, please call or visit the Library. For more information call the Library or visit www.ctds.ca.

Novel Book Club Thursday April 5, 7:00-8:00pm

The Novel Book Club meets one Thursday a month at 7:00 pm, to discuss a monthly book selection. The group will be discussing Where’d You Go, Bernadette? by Maria Semple. Everyone is welcome to join the discussion. For a copy of the current selection, just ask at the front desk. Book suggestions for the club are always encouraged! There is a Facebook page for the group. Check our website for more information.

For more information about what’s happening at the Library, check our website and sign up for our newsletter online or pick up a newsletter next time you’re in. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

This Week

Thursday, March 29 6:30 – 7:30 pm Listening Tails

Friday, March 30 Good Friday – Library closed

Saturday, March 31 Spring Reading Program registration begins

Sunday, April 1 Easter Sunday – Library closed

Monday, April 2 Easter Monday – Library closed

Tuesday, April 3 1:00 – 2:00 pm ESL Conversation Club

6:30 – 7:30 pm Stuffy Sleepover

7:00 – 8:00 pm Knitting and Crocheting

Wednesday, April 4 12:00 – 1:00 pm Gentle Yoga

Thursday, April 5 6:30 – 7:30 pm Listening Tails

7:00 – 8:00 pm Novel Book Club

LIBRARY HOURS:

The Library will be closed Friday March 30th, Sunday April 1st, and Monday April 2nd.

Monday – Thursday

10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm