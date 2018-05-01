City Council receives financial audit report

Chestermere City Council approved the city’s 2017 audited consolidated financial statements at the April 16 council meeting.

In accepting the audit, council was presented with the city’s financial position as compared with comparator cities in the province.

Despite perceptions that the cost of living is high in the Chestermere, the comparators show that Chestermere is actually running quite efficiently when compared with other Alberta municipalities.

The full audit report can be viewed online at the City of Chestermere website, www.chestermere.ca