City’s procurement policy approved by council

To help ensure value for money spent, Chestermere City Council approved the Procurement Council Policy during the Aug. 13 council meeting.

The approval comes after council had tabled the policy at a prior meeting to allow for changes to be made to the policy prior to approval.

“We…had tabled that and as a result of the rework we were completely satisfied and that was passed,” said Mayor Chalmers.

The policy provides guidance to city staff on how to undertake the purchase of goods, services or construction services on behalf of the city.