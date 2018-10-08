CRCA programs to check out

CHECK OUT FALL PROGRAM BROCHURE ONLINE

REGISTER AT WWW.CHESTERMERECRCA.COM OR IN PERSON AT THE REC CENTRE OFFICE

CRCA HALLOWEEN PARTIES @ THE CHESTERMERE REC CENTRE

MUNCHKIN BOOFEST: A Not so Scary Halloween Party for Preschoolers

Games and DJ Dancing $7.00/child (2 & Under Free)

Friday, October 26th 2:00 – 4:00pm (200 tickets available)

(5 and under only – must be accompanied by a parent. Parents no charge!)

HALLOWEEN HOWLER For Preschoolers – Grade 6 (A great family dance!)

DJ, Dancing, Games &Treats, Haunted House &

Loads of Spooky Fun $7.00/person

Friday, October 26th 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Due to Fire Regulations everyone must have a ticket

(400 tickets available)

ZOMBIE FRIGHT FEST A Halloween Dance for Grades 6 – 9

DJ/Dancing and Lots of Fun Dance Contests & Prizes for Costumes

Rec Centre Main Hall

Saturday, October 27th 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. $7.00 /person

These parties usually sell out, so purchase your tickets early!

Tickets go on sale at the Rec Centre Office on Oct 3rd and on line at HYPERLINK “http://www.chestermerecrca.com” www.chestermerecrca.com .

MUSIC OF THE LOUISIANA HAYRIDE SHOW: Legends Come to Life Before Your Eyes with Music and a Live Band!

Wed Oct 24th 7:30 pm – Chestermere Rec Centre Main Hall

For ticket info call 403-272-7170 or email recreation@chestermerecrca.com

UPCOMING PROGRAMS TO CHECK OUT:

CRCA MAD SCIENCE ADVENTURERS Rec Centre – Mtg Rm 2

This 8-week program* explores cool topics from the Mad Science Lab! *Movie Effects/Bugs/Kitchen Chemistry/Mad Machines/Earthworks/Science of Toys/Detective Science & Walloping Weather.

Ages 7 – 12yrs Thurs 4:30 – 5:30 pm / Oct 11th – Nov 29th

Fee: CRCA Members $145.00 NM $170.00 (All supplies included)

CRCA PRESCHOOL FLOOR HOCKEY & FLOOR HOCKEY SCRIMMAGE

Basic hockey skills are taught through floor hockey drills, activities and games.

3 & 4 yrs: 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm / 5 & 6 yrs: 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm

Show off your skills, work hard and have fun with Coach Conroy! 15% lessons 85% play!

Ages: 7 – 12 yrs: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Sundays @ Rec Centre – Main Hall

Oct 14th – Dec 9th (8 wks) No Nov 11th

CRCA Members $105.00 NM $130.00

CRCA PRESCHOOL GYMNASTICS Rec Centre – MPP Hall

Learn the fundamentals of movement and basic gymnastic skills with fun themes and circuits.

Parent & Tot (parented) Ages: 2 – 4 yrs:

Mondays: 1:45 pm – 2:30 pm or 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm or 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm

Preschool (unparented) Ages: 4 – 6 yrs:

Mondays: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm or 4:45 pm – 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm – 7:15pm

Oct 15th/16th – Dec 10th/11th (8 wks) No Nov 12th /13th

Fee: CRCA Members $120.00 NM $145.00