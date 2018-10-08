  • Advertisement

    CRCA programs to check out

    Posted on October 8, 2018

    CHECK OUT FALL PROGRAM BROCHURE ONLINE

    REGISTER AT  WWW.CHESTERMERECRCA.COM OR IN PERSON AT THE REC CENTRE OFFICE

    CRCA HALLOWEEN PARTIES @ THE CHESTERMERE REC CENTRE

    MUNCHKIN BOOFEST:  A Not so Scary Halloween Party for Preschoolers

    Games and DJ Dancing $7.00/child (2 & Under Free)

    Friday, October 26th    2:00 – 4:00pm (200 tickets available)

    (5 and under only – must be accompanied by a parent.  Parents no charge!)

    HALLOWEEN HOWLER  For Preschoolers – Grade 6 (A great family dance!)

    DJ, Dancing, Games &Treats, Haunted House &

    Loads of Spooky Fun   $7.00/person

    Friday, October 26th     7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

    Due to Fire Regulations everyone must have a ticket

    (400 tickets available)    

    ZOMBIE FRIGHT FEST  A Halloween Dance for Grades 6 – 9

    DJ/Dancing and Lots of Fun Dance Contests & Prizes for Costumes

    Rec Centre Main Hall

    Saturday, October 27th   7:00 – 9:30 p.m.   $7.00 /person

    These parties usually sell out, so purchase your tickets early!

    Tickets go on sale at the Rec Centre Office on Oct 3rd and on line at  HYPERLINK “http://www.chestermerecrca.com” www.chestermerecrca.com .

    MUSIC OF THE LOUISIANA HAYRIDE SHOW:  Legends Come to Life Before Your Eyes with Music and a Live Band!

    Wed Oct 24th 7:30 pm – Chestermere Rec Centre Main Hall

    For ticket info call 403-272-7170 or email recreation@chestermerecrca.com

    UPCOMING PROGRAMS TO CHECK OUT:

    CRCA MAD SCIENCE ADVENTURERS   Rec Centre – Mtg Rm 2

    This 8-week program* explores cool topics from the Mad Science Lab!  *Movie Effects/Bugs/Kitchen Chemistry/Mad Machines/Earthworks/Science of Toys/Detective Science & Walloping Weather.

    Ages 7 – 12yrs   Thurs 4:30 – 5:30 pm / Oct 11th – Nov 29th

    Fee: CRCA Members $145.00  NM $170.00  (All supplies included)

    CRCA PRESCHOOL FLOOR HOCKEY & FLOOR HOCKEY SCRIMMAGE

    Basic hockey skills are taught through floor hockey drills, activities and games.

    3 & 4 yrs: 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm / 5 & 6 yrs: 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm

    Show off your skills, work hard and have fun with Coach Conroy!  15% lessons 85% play!

    Ages: 7 – 12 yrs: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

    Sundays @ Rec Centre – Main Hall   

    Oct 14th  – Dec 9th  (8 wks) No Nov 11th

    CRCA Members $105.00  NM $130.00

    CRCA PRESCHOOL GYMNASTICS  Rec Centre – MPP Hall

    Learn the fundamentals of movement and basic gymnastic skills with fun themes and circuits.

    Parent & Tot (parented)   Ages: 2 – 4 yrs:   

    Mondays: 1:45 pm – 2:30 pm or 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm or 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm

    Preschool (unparented)  Ages: 4 – 6 yrs:

    Mondays: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm or 4:45 pm – 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm – 7:15pm

    Oct 15th/16th – Dec 10th/11th (8 wks) No Nov 12th /13th

    Fee: CRCA Members $120.00  NM $145.00

