Dog attack leaves one dead, toddler injured

Strathmore RCMP are investigating after a fatal dog attack near Langdon Sept. 15.

Police were called to a home in Rocky View County near Langdon just after 6 p.m. when a dog attacked its owner.

RCMP reported that the dog, a pitbull boxer cross, first attacked the three-year-old female toddler before turning on its owner, a 49-year-old female.

EMS and emergency crews attended the home where the adult female was pronounced dead on scene and the toddler was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The pitbull boxer cross along with a second dog taken from the home have been placed in quarantine in Calgary where they will be monitored.

The attack occurred in the victim’s home.

Police said that witnesses to the attack reported that the dog, “had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well behaved.”