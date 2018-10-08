East Lake School Terry Fox run

East Lake School raised almost $1500 with their Terry Fox Run Oct. 5. Photo Submitted
East Lake School Peyton Blake participated in the schools Terry Fox Run Oct. 5. The school raised approximately $1500 with the run. Photo Submitted
This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.
