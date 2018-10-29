Exercise: physical and mental

Marathon runner or couch potato? Canada’s cleverest person or complete dodo? Let’s go for somewhere in the middle with both of these! When it comes to exercise, both physical and mental, dogs are very similar to humans: they need both. If it doesn’t happen, then dogs will become lazy, bored and may decide to turn their paw to things you’d wished they hadn’t gotten into.

Dogs tend to sleep more than humans even when they’ve grown through the puppy stage but daily exercise is equally as important as a good nap to give good balance to a dog’s life.

The amount of physical exercise will depend on such factors as the size and breed of the dog as well as the age of the dog. Some dogs will be happy with a gentle stroll, others need to run at full tilt. Some dogs will be happy with a short walk, others need a longer walk to help burn off the energy created by a good meal and a nap. When you’re thinking of getting a dog, one of many factors to consider is the amount of exercise that your dog will need and how the dog will be exercised: not just who will be taking the dog for walks but what form of exercise you can provide. Playing with other, well socialized dogs is a great way for Fido to have fun and get exercise, both physical and mental, at the same time. Well run doggy daycares can be great arenas for Fido to exercise with his pals.

With all the dogs we’ve had over the years, we have always committed to taking our dogs for a walk twice a day, unless the weather is so extreme as to make it a safety hazard. I have forever been thankful to our dogs for forcing us to exercise with them, as I am convinced that I would walk a lot less without a dog as company.

As for mental exercise, you have to appreciate that a dog is a highly intelligent creature that needs stimulation. There are many ways in which a dog can be exercised mentally. As so much of a dog’s understanding of the world around it is done through the nose, the simple act of sniffing is mental exercise for a dog. Nose work is an extension of the basic sniff. The act of training a dog is mental exercise as the dog attempts to understand and then apply the skills that it is being taught. Activities such as agility are great for both mental and physical exercise for a dog (and the owner!). There is a myriad of dog toys in pet stores that are designed to make dogs think and figure out puzzles, particularly when it comes to retrieving treats that are hidden away.

The importance of exercise cannot be overstated. By taking the time to exercise and mentally stimulate your dog, you are laying the foundation for a happy life, for both yourself and your dog.