FCSS Funding Agreement Approved for 2019

Chestermere’s city council authorized Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bernie Morton and Assistant Director of Community Services Tanya Galey to sign the 2019 Family & Community Support Services (FCSS) Funding Agreement.

The agreement will continue the city’s participation Provincial FCSS program that see’s participating municipalities FCSS program funded in a partnership model between the province, 80 per cent, and the municipality, 20 per cent.

In total, Chestermere’s FCSS funding for 2019 will be $584,004 with the province paying $467,203 while Chestermere is responsible for the remaining $116,801.

The purpose of the FCSS program is to provide services that will enhance the social well-being of families, individuals, and the community through prevention programs.

Each community is able to tailor the FCSS programs to meet the unique needs of the community.

The City of Chestermere has participated in the provincial FCSS program for 20 years.