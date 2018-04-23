  • Advertisement

    Firefit in Chestermere

    Posted on April 23, 2018
    Members of the Chestermere Fire Service Fire Fit team workout alongside members of the public at the F45 Chestermere FireFit fundraiser workout April 21. Just over $1300 was raised which will help to cover registrations for the FireFit teams this competition season. Photo submitted

