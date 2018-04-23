Firefit in Chestermere

Members of the Chestermere Fire Service Fire Fit team workout alongside members of the public at the F45 Chestermere FireFit fundraiser workout April 21. Just over $1300 was raised which will help to cover registrations for the FireFit teams this competition season. Photo submitted
