Canada is a trading nation. We export enormous quantities of products to countries around the world. These exports support a tremendous number of jobs and industries across our country. In fact, one in five Canadian jobs depend on exports. Trade makes up sixty percent of our economy. That’s why it’s very concerning that NAFTA talks have stalled and a new deal is in jeopardy.

Canada’s Conservatives have been calling on the Liberal government to take action to protect our export markets and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on international trade. Despite promising to “expeditiously” ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Liberals introduced the Bill to approve the agreement far too late in the spring session. Because of the Liberal delay, there was simply no time to pass it.

Our Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer, recently wrote the Prime Minister directly to ask for an emergency session of parliament this summer to ratify the CPTPP. Unfortunately, the Liberals have chosen to reject this request.

With the recent American tariffs on Canadian goods, we need to diversify our export markets so that our manufacturers have somewhere to ship their products other than the United States. In Bow River, we have all kinds of agricultural producers exporting world-class products. The CPTPP gives our agricultural producers reduced-tariff access to 13% of the global economy.

The impact of having more access to foreign markets is huge. Many of the effects are indirect, but make no mistake – they mean more money in our pockets. CPTPP has the potential to boost Canadian income by $20 billion over the next decade alone. That’s going to increase our whole country’s prosperity in the long term.

We can’t wait until the fall to act. We need to approve this critical trade agreement as soon as possible. Conservatives will continue to press the government to protect Canadian jobs and prosperity by getting the CPTPP ratified.

Canada needs a government that will show leadership and get trade deals done. Fortunately, the 2019 election is right around the corner.

