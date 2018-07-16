July Mayor’s Message

Growing up in Northern Alberta, summer meant a lot – probably because it was so short.

We took every advantage of those warm, longer days. We spent time on the river, ate until we were stuffed, got more than a few sunburns, made campfires, and got into the trouble all young kids seem to find.

Times certainly have changed since then but I think the essence of summer is still here.

And we’re lucky that Chestermere has so many ways to enjoy it.

Water Festival is coming up July 28 and we also invite you to explore our community in a new way this summer. Amazing opportunities for fishing, boating, swimming, biking, or beautiful trails are all right here on our doorstep.

We’re also working on improving those opportunities. Just recently, we had a community meeting to discuss what we can do to make Chestermere amazing. Follow progress on this project at www.chestermere.ca/amazing.

We recognize that most people work through the summer (and we, your Council, will be working too) but we do hope to stop and take a moment to enjoy Chestermere at its best. I’m hoping that includes catching a fish in our lake!

Enjoy the sunshine,

Mayor Chalmers

