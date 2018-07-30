  • Advertisement

    Home / News / Local News / K of C’s Annual Surf-n-Turf

    K of C’s Annual Surf-n-Turf

    Posted on July 30, 2018
    koc CRCA.Donation

    Jody Nouwen, General Manager of the CRCA receives a cheque for $5000.00 from the Chestermere Knights of Columbus. The CRCA was one of this year’s main recipients of the K of C’s Annual Surf-n-Turf Dinner & Dance Fundraiser. Presenting the cheque were Knights Hermann Logsend, Denis Boyer, Jeff Desrochers, Pat Herchak and Patrick Watson. Thanks again to our sponsors, volunteers and many guests and who make this event a success year after year. The 10th Anniversary Surf-n-Turf will be held May 11th, 2019. See our facebook page – kofc14492

    koc WineWinner

    This year’s Instant Wine Cellar winner at the Surf-nTurf was Trish Cooper from Calgary pictured here with her husband David. Trish won 25 bottles of premium wine valued at $600.00.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *