Jody Nouwen, General Manager of the CRCA receives a cheque for $5000.00 from the Chestermere Knights of Columbus. The CRCA was one of this year’s main recipients of the K of C’s Annual Surf-n-Turf Dinner & Dance Fundraiser. Presenting the cheque were Knights Hermann Logsend, Denis Boyer, Jeff Desrochers, Pat Herchak and Patrick Watson. Thanks again to our sponsors, volunteers and many guests and who make this event a success year after year. The 10th Anniversary Surf-n-Turf will be held May 11th, 2019. See our facebook page – kofc14492
This year’s Instant Wine Cellar winner at the Surf-nTurf was Trish Cooper from Calgary pictured here with her husband David. Trish won 25 bottles of premium wine valued at $600.00.