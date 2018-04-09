Ninth Annual Surf-n-Turf

It’s that time of year again, Chestermere’s premier social event of the year, the 9th Annual Surf-n-Turf Fundraising Dinner and Dance, this Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 12th.

Every year this great occasion ushers in the unofficial start of the summer season and will certainly sellout again. What better way than treating yourself and all your favourite people to a great meal of delectable Atlantic Lobster and sumptuous Alberta Beef Steak with all the

fixings. Also up for grabs are some great door prizes, a Silent Auction, a 50-50 draw and a Heads or Tails competition. Always a crowd pleaser! There’s an “Instant Wine Cellar” raffle with only 150 tickets sold, a great chance to win 25 bottles of Premium wine.

Since 2010, your Chestermere Knights of Columbus #14492 has donated almost $100,000 to many Chestermere and area not for profit charities, people in need and community projects, programs and initiatives. We have made this possible with proceeds from our annual Surf-n-Turf Fundraising Dinner and Dance. In past years, our S-n-T fundraiser has benefited the Chestermere Food Bank, the Cenotaph monument at Anniversary Park, the Chestermere Family Bike Park and the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation. At last year’s Surf-n-Turf, through your kind support, we presented Calgary Elizabeth House with a cheque for $7000. Elizabeth House provides a safe and nurturing environment for pregnant and parenting youth, who would otherwise have nowhere else to go.

For our 9th annual event, *(we are throwing our support behind) the Chestermere Rec Centre operated by the CRCA and its volunteer board. This facility offers numerous onsite and offsite programs for children and adults. A portion of proceeds raised will be used for enhancing kids and adults programs and/or kitchen facility upgrades. Chestermarians have always been know for their generous spirit, so please join us in supporting our regional recreational facility and a spectacular evening out, too.

Our 2018 Surf-n-Turf Committee is looking for Silent Auction items, both goods and services that our attendees would love to bid on. Last year the auction generated nearly $4000 in sales from generous contributions. Our venue offers your product or business a great promotional showcase to about 300 fun loving patrons. So if you or someone you know is a position to donate us gifts for our Silent Auction or Door Prizes, please contact us by calling or texting the numbers below.

So save the date, Saturday, May 12th at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Cocktails at 5;30, Dinner at 6;30. Tickets are just $80 for a full night of fine food, fun and entertainment with your neighbours and friends. Just ask anyone who has attended in the past, always a great time had by all. Don’t forget to invite friends, relatives and co-workers. Free Limo service home afterwards supplied by Mountain View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Chestermere’s Knights of Columbus, Council 14492 looks forward to seeing you and thanks you for your invaluable support.

For Tickets Call 403-923-0099 or 403-519-8462

Like, Share and Tag Your Friends on Facebook @kofc14492