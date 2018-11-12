On November 5, at 10:30 am, 32 students from St. Gabriel the Archangel school along with Rocky View County Reeve Greg Boehlke, members of Rocky View administration, members of the Langdon Fire Department, the public and the Rocky View Garden of Peace Cemetery staff participated in the No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Ceremony.

This is part of a national program that occurs in every province and territory in Canada, where Canadian students take time out of their day to place a poppy and Canadian flag at the headstone of veterans at local cemeteries. This is to ensure that no headstone or grave site of any veteran is left alone over Remembrance Day and that at least one member of the younger generation has recognized their sacrifice.

Students around Canada and our own students here in Chestermere, took the time to do just this on November 5th. This very meaningful recognition helped students to really understand what these veterans, military members, and their families have endured and still endure to give us the freedoms we enjoy as Canadians. Students participated in the reading of “the Act of Remembrance”, the poem “In Flanders Fields”, a moment of silence as well as the laying of a wreath. As students were placing the poppies on the headstones, they read aloud the names of the veterans to pay their respect. It was a meaningful day.