Police encouraging safe driving with #SummerSafety tips

As Albertans and visitors travel across the province this summer, Alberta’s RCMP are offering some summer safety tips to keep people safe on the roads.

In particular, police in partnership with Alberta Traffic Sheriffs will be focusing their #SummerSafety messaging throughout the month of July on preventing impaired driving.

“The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating,” said Alberta Traffic Sheriffs Supt. Rick Gardner.

“We remind all road users that #SummerSafety is a shared responsibility,” he said.

According to Alberta Transportation statistics, one out of six collisions that occurred on Alberta roads had alcohol impairment as a contributing factor in the collision.

Long weekends can be particularly dangerous as the provinces roads see an influx of vacationing travelers.

This past Canada Day showed the dangers of increased road users with three traffic collision fatalities on Alberta roads between June 29 and July 2.

“We encourage Albertans to make the right #SummerSafety driving decisions and avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham.

RCMP encourage Albertans to follow their social media accouts on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta for more #SummerSafety driving tips.