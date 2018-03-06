Rotary Hosts Mayor’s Breakfast

Chestermere’s Rotary club welcomed Mayor Marshall Chalmers to their Feb. 28 meeting to present on the city’s new strategic plan.

“The attendees were very keen to learn what the strategic plan was all about, and the general response was very positive,” said Rotary Club of Chestermere Secretary and Treasurer Karen McKee.

While Rotary tries to have either a guest speaker or video presentation at each of their meetings, this was the first time that the Mayor has been asked to speak.

McKee said that they were honoured to have the mayor there and hope to be able to make this an annual event.

About 21 people attended the breakfast meeting which was held at Crazy Pasta.

Chalmers presentation on the new four-year plan was well received by the attendees.

The plan includes and update vision, mission, and value statements and lays out council’s vision for Chestermere for the next four years.

Council’s expressed goal is to see Chestermere grow into a “a sustainable lakeside recreational community that is safe and family oriented.”

McKee said that the Rotary club is committed to supporting the community’s growth and this plan.

One project that they continue to support is the bike park in Rainbow Falls.

The club has been heavily involved in the development of the park since the project got started in 2013.

“Our club has already donated over $80,000, along with many hours of labour,” said McKee.

This summer they will be working to get a water fountain installed at the park.

And while the club isn’t ready to release any details, McKee said they are very excited to be working on a presentation to council about a future large-scale project in Chestermere.

For more information on the Rotary Club go to www.rotarychestermere.org.

To read Chestermere’s new four-year strategic plan go to http://www.chestermere.ca.