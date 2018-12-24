Skaters take home 14 medals

Chestermere skaters carved their way through the competition at the Calgary Regional STARSkate Invitational in Okotoks Dec. 7-9.

“Overall, I think it went great,” said Head Coach of the Chestermere Ice Edge Skating Club Heather McFarlane.

During the two-day competition 19 skaters, ranging from five years old, to 15 years old competed in 20 events, and brought home 14 medals.

From the Star 1 category, Greta Williscroft received gold, Ava Jacobs, and Madison Robinson received silver, Piper Robinson, Kaylan Jacobs, Isabelle Cave, Anna Zuev, and Thomas Mulder, all received bronze.

From the Star 2 category, Andie Williscroft, and Mikayla Gohring both received bronze, while Tenley Bren, and Leah Cook also got bronze medals in the Star 3 category.

Neda Ljaljevic received a sliver in Introductory Interpretive, and 5th place in Star 4, while Jocelyn Gaucher, Grace Peori earned 7th, and 8th place respectfully.

Carmela Albornoz, and Michelle Fawcett received 5th and 7th place in the Star 5 category and attained personal bests, while Katlynn Murray received 6th place in Star 6.

William Cave also received second place in Special Olympics Level 2, which was a personal best.

“Everyone skated well and had a lot of fun,” McFarlane said.

“It was a first competition for a lot of the skaters, and that was the highlight of the competition,” McFarlane added.

Seeing the athletes go out onto the ice and do what they were taught to do to the best of their abilities made McFarlane and Chestermere Ice Edge Skating Club coach Sonya MacMillan extremely proud of the skaters.

All of the skaters went into the competition with their wits and skates sharp, after preparing for four months, by skating four times a week, McFarlane said.

The athletes are now looking forward to the next competition in the new year in Rocky Mountain House Alta.

“My goal would be for everyone to have an even better competition than the last one, and for everyone to see more improvement,” McFarlane said.

Competitive skater, Jocelyn Gaucher is proud of how she performed during the Calgary Regional STARSkate Invitational.

Gaucher trained as much as she possibly could for the competition, even while she was at home.

“My program went really well, and I skated as nicely as I could. Even when I fell, I still did great. I didn’t let the nerves of performing stop me or get to me,” Gaucher said.

Although Gaucher is proud of how she performed during the competition, if she could change one thing it would landing all of her jumps properly, she said.

Gaucher has only been skating for two years but has quickly fallen in love with the sport.

“I love the feeling of moving around freely and seeing myself improve. When I’m skating, I don’t have to worry about personal life and I can move and just let all of my emotions out,” Gaucher said.

She added, creating lasting friendships with the coaches and other skaters is something she doesn’t want to lose.

