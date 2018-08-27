Very Old Fish Find New Home

Chestermere was, and still is, a great place to fish. Everyday there are people out in their boats, or standing on the bridge or down at the dam, trying their luck at catching a ‘water wolf’ just like in this photograph. Chestermere Historical Foundation (CHF) was lucky to have two people who had their enormous Chestermere catch mounted then donated them to the Foundation. When the civic building was still new, these two stuffed and mounted fish were hung in the stairwell. But they have found a new home with more accessible viewing for the public. Thanks Chestermere Public Library for accommodating them in the Walk Down Memory Lane gallery and to City employees Duncan ( a fisherman himself!) and Bill without whose help in measuring and leveling this pike would not look nearly as good. Read the whole store of these fish on the CHF webpage here www.chestermerehistoricalfoundation.org or in the library.

Chestermere Historical Foundation has contributed to an historical installation by the Chestermere Public Library and Streetscape to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the Library. It will be unveiled soon. Watch for dates. Also, catch the Country Fair Parade Sep 8th 9am where you will see the restored 1952 Ford, original and only Chestermere Cabin Owners Association, fire truck under its ‘own steam’–no more riding on a trailer.

The Foundation offers programs at its meetings most third Tuesdays of the month at the library 6:30pm. Find program information on the webpage as above, or check here in The Anchor News. Plans for the coming year include writing a play about the history of Chestermere, expanding the historic tours around the lake via boat, historical signage around the lake in partnership with the City, and adding to the pictorial history of Chestermere in the ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ gallery in the library. Old photos are always welcome. CHF appreciated having some of these seldom seen photos featured on the Chestermere City FB page during Heritage Week.

https://business.facebook.com/pg/CityofChestermere/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1852492561456851&__tn__=-UC-R Contact CHF through the webpage or call 403 200 8046. See you at the parade!

