Wildfire season starts in Alberta

Despite the recent return of falling snow and icy roads, wildfire season has started in Alberta.

And while most of Alberta is digging out from the latest snow fall, provincial firefighters have been working to ensure they are ready for the wildfire season.

“The protection of Albertans and their communities is one of our highest priorities and our firefighters will be ready to fight wildfires when they start,” said Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier.

Firefighters and support staff are completing training as well as preparing equipment. The province has over 100 firefighters with more being added to ensure Alberta’s residents and wilderness can be protected.

In Alberta, the wildfire season lasts from March 1 to October 31.

Last year, more than 49,000 hectares of land was burned in the province in 1,231 wild fires.

Of these fires, 789 of there were determined to have been caused by human activity.

“We are ready, but we need every Albertan’s help,” he said, “we’re asking everyone to do their part in preventing fires.”

As part of the prevention efforts, fire permits are now required for any burning done in provincial Forest Protection Areas other than campfires.

The use of fire permit helps to reduce false alarms by making sure that emergency responders know where regulated fires are burning.

To request a free fire permits, contact a local Agriculture and Forestry office.

To report a forest fire call toll-free at 310-FIRE (3473).