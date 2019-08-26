A Chestermere resident cycled 200 kilometres for the Alberta Cancer Foundation

Chestermere resident of nine years, Navneet Baath raised nearly $2,500 for cancer research during the eleventh annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer on Aug. 17.



Baath and her team, Team Shell were among 1,255 participants who raised $5.9 million for the Alberta Cancer Foundation in support of cancer research, clinical trials, enhanced care and the discovery of new cancer therapies by cycling 200 km in two-days.



“When I first signed up for it, I didn’t even have a road bike,” Baath said.



Although Baath did not have a history of cycling, it was important for her to ride for her aunt who passed away from cancer, and for her friend who was diagnosed with cancer.



“I had a friend who was diagnosed with cancer, and I was grieving for her. I saw her struggle with it for two years,” Baath said.



“I did it more for her, but over the two years I’ve heard so many stories of people and families that are affected by cancer, it’s evolved,” she said.



She added, “When I heard about the ride, I signed up more for personal reasons rather than for biking.”



Throughout the two-day journey, Baath heard many cyclists’ stories of their own personal, friends, or family’s cancer journeys.



“These days, a lot of conversations we have are so filtered, doing the ride people are so authentic and draw emotions from what they share,” Baath said.



“I’m not sure people would share those parts of their life, their grief, and their celebration if it weren’t for the ride,” she said.



She added, “There are so many survivors that are riding, you get to hear so many stories. Meeting the people and hearing their stories was the biggest highlight for me.”



To prepare for the multiple-day journey, Baath joined an open cycling group that rode from Calaway Park to Bragg Creek on the weekends.



“I got to practice riding on the hills,” Baath said.



“I was definitely one of the last ones. I was able to ride with them once, and the rest of the time I biked around Chestermere,” she added.

Baath had patriated in the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer last year. However, riders were unable to finish the ride due to smoke from forest fires.



“This was the first year I got to finish it,” Baath said.



There was a lot of support throughout the ride from families and volunteers with pit stops every few kilometers.



“There is a lot of stress on the fact that it’s not a race, it’s a ride you do at your own pace,” Baath said.



“There is so much support. It’s manageable, and you don’t have to be a rider to do it,” she added.



If it wasn’t for the ride, and the generosity of people who donated funds in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, people close in Baath’s life wouldn’t be able to receive the type of care that they are now.



“I’m so thankful for every rider who is riding for their family and our family,” Baath said.