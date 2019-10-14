Annual CRCA Halloween parties giving families a chance to have fun together

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) is giving families an opportunity to celebrate Halloween together during the annual Halloween parties.



Preschoolers and their parents are encouraged to attend the annual Munchkin Boofest, which is a not-so-scary Halloween party on Oct. 25 beginning at 2 pm. until 4 p.m.

“By having the one in the afternoon it’s a little less over whelming for the little kids,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“In the afternoon we have the lights up, and we still have the activity stations,” Klinger said.

While older youth can play games and walk through the family favourite haunted house from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Howl-o-ween Bash on Oct. 25.

“We’ll have a DJ, games, activities, and the haunted house on the stage, which is usually a big hit,” Klinger said.



“We’re offering the community an event to get together, celebrate, and an opportunity for the kids to show off their Halloween costumes and have some fun,” she added.



For Klinger, a highlight from both parties each year is seeing all of the Halloween enthusiasts dressed-up in their costumes and families having fun together.



For additional information on the Munchkin Boofest or the Howl-o-ween bash, please visit the CRCA website at https://www.chestermerecrca.com/.



Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CRCA or online at https://crca.maxgalaxycanada.net/BrowseActivities.aspx.