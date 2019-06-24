Annual Loop Around the Lake raised over $13,000

The eleventh annual Loop Around the Lake generated around $13,000, which will be used to support the Chestermere Public Library.

Previously the Loop Around the Lake had 165 runners, however, this year nearly 200 participates ran the 10 km race, the 5 km race, and the 1 km kids race.

“It went well. We set a record for the number of participants, we blew the record out of the water,” said Loop Around the Lake Race Director Craig Skrynyk.

He added, Dr. Jed Snatic pledged $50 for every runner who registered above the threshold of 165 participants.

The Loop Around the Lake has raised nearly $100,000, which has been used for the operation and future of the Chestermere Public Library.

With the proceeds raised, the Chestermere Public Library has been able to add more events for residents to get involved within the community, keep the entire library collection current, and unify the volunteer community, said Chestermere Public Library Board Member Judy Tidlund.

Unlike grant funding, the proceeds raised during the annual race are not tied to a specific project.

The library will use the funds to add items to the collection, enhance new and existing programs, and host special events including musical theatre, and cultural nights.

“It’s a wonderful partnership between the Chestermere Public Library and our community,” Tidlund said.

She added, “The funds impact the library directly, and the community engages with us to make this event such a remarkable success.”

Although Skrynyk had to wake up at 4 a.m., to lay out the race route, and had 5 km runners accidentally run with the 10 km runners, having people come out to an event that he put on made it all worth it.

“It’s kind of funny. These are the little things you need to expect as a race director that you can get these little surprises along the way,” Skrynyk said.

The Loop Around the Lake is a great community-building event that has gained the support of local businesses, residents, and anyone who advocates for a healthy lifestyle, he added.

Without the ongoing support from the community, volunteers, and everyone who donated, the annual Loop Around the Lake wouldn’t have been possible, Tidlund said.

“The support we receive from the businesses is key to our ability to host this race,” Skrynyk said.