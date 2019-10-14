Annual Trunk-or-Treat giving trick-or-treaters a chance to fill a non-food treat bag

The third annual Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat is allowing families to trick-or-treat for non-food items.



This year’s Trunk or Treat is in conjunction with Camp Chestermere’s Halloween Howler on Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.



“Trunk or Treat gives kids with food allergies or food sensitivities an opportunity to fill up a treat bag with goodies,” said Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat Organizer Kim Soderberg-McRae.



Youth of all ages are encouraged to trick-or-treat at Camp Chestermere for a variety of non-food items, including glow sticks, stickers, crafts, and Halloween themed toys handed out by local businesses.



The Teal Pumpkin Project first began in 2014 by the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) as a way to show respect for those with food allergies.



Traditionally, if households were providing non-food treats for trick-or-treaters, a teal pumpkin would be on the step.



“It seems as though food allergies are becoming more prevalent, or perhaps we are just more aware of them, so this is a great way to show support for children who are dealing with food allergies,” Soderberg-McRae said.



However, the Trunk or Treat is not exclusive to only youth with food allergies or sensitivities.



“I know sometimes it’s nice for kids to get something other than candy, come Halloween there can be a lot of candy,” Soderberg-McRae said.



“For younger families, this can be their Halloween,” she said.



Adding, Halloween this year is on a school night, and if parents don’t want their young children out late, they can trick-or-treat during the day.



Each year, the Trunk or Treat has more trick-or-treaters than Soderberg-McRae expects.



The first year Soderberg-McRae planned for 150 trick-or-treaters and had over 300. The second year, she planned for 300 and had almost 500.



Soderberg-McRae is currently planning for 500 and has been stockpiling items to hand out throughout the year.

This year, visitors to the Trunk or Treat will be able to vote for their favourite trunk, and the winning business or organization will receive bragging rights and a three-month advertising package with Macaroni Kid Chestermere.



For more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat, please visit the Macaroni Kid Chestermere website at https://chestermere.macaronikid.com/.