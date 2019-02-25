  • Advertisement

    Athletes visit East Lake School

    Posted on February 25, 2019
    East Lake School presentation pic 1

    Kara Douville, hand cyclist, taught students at East Lake School about resiliency, determination while telling her own personal life journey on Feb. 14. “Their story is a very inspirational about the unpredictability of life and making the most of every opportunity that we have,” said East Lake School Principal Jordan Fenton. Photo submitted

    East Lake School presentation pic 2

    Carla Shibley, tandem bike cyclist, shared her life journey to East Lake School students on Feb. 14. East Lake School Principal Jordan Fenton said, hearing both athletes share their stories could potentially give students the confidence to try something they previously hadn’t thought was possible. Both athletes are hopeful to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo submitted

