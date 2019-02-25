Athletes visit East Lake School

Kara Douville, hand cyclist, taught students at East Lake School about resiliency, determination while telling her own personal life journey on Feb. 14. “Their story is a very inspirational about the unpredictability of life and making the most of every opportunity that we have,” said East Lake School Principal Jordan Fenton. Photo submitted
Carla Shibley, tandem bike cyclist, shared her life journey to East Lake School students on Feb. 14. East Lake School Principal Jordan Fenton said, hearing both athletes share their stories could potentially give students the confidence to try something they previously hadn’t thought was possible. Both athletes are hopeful to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo submitted