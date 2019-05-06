Beach Party at the Rec Centre

Three local children attended the fifth annual Beach Party for Child and Youth Mental Health on May 3 at the Chestermere Rec Centre. The event was about having caring conversations and making connections between children, youth and adults in their lives, while bringing awareness to Child and Youth Mental Health Day on May 7, said Communications Officer Claire Halpin. Photo submitted
The Community Outreach Coordinator Craig McLeod spent the afternoon with local kids teaching them how to play a new game during the fifth annual Beach Party for Child and Youth Mental Health on May 3 at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Throughout the day mental wellness for youth and young children was promoted and aimed to connect families with local resources. Photo submitted.