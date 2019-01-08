Bonding through hockey

The third annual Atom Arctic Cup hockey tournament brought teams from across the province to compete in Chestermere Dec. 28-30.

The tournament encouraged the young athletes, ages nine to 10, to create stronger connections through competition at the third annual tournament.

The tournament brought out Atom level teams in tiers two, three, and four from Chestermere, Calgary, Okotoks, Bow Valley, Drumheller, and Redcliff.

“The goal is for everybody to enjoy themselves, have fun, have good heathy competition,” said Co-organizer of the Atom Artic Cup Hockey Tournament Kristine Arthur.

The multiple day tournament went well, with many teams and parents stepping up to help whenever they could, said Atom Arctic Cup Hockey Tournament Co-Organizer Edyta Baker.

“It’s been a success, we had all the positions filled in the teams, we had tons of volunteers from our association, parents were really good, they’ve been stepping up and coming to help,” Baker said.

She added, “Overall, it came together really well.”

Although the tournament was held during the holiday season, that didn’t stop teams from coming out and competing.

“There are still a lot of people who want to spend time together with their teams, get to know each other more, team bonding, our kids are getting to be together during the holidays. It’s awesome,” Baker said.

She added, the tournament is a community event. It brings people together, it encourages team and community building, and allows the community to become involved in hockey in Chestermere.

“It’s a great community builder, it gets everyone together and involved,” Baker said.