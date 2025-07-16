Chestermere Moves Toward Sole Ownership of Regional Recreation Centre

The City of Chestermere has taken a significant step toward shaping the future of recreation and community growth by entering into a conditional purchase agreement to acquire full ownership of the land that houses the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre.

The deal, approved at the July 8, 2025, council meeting, would transfer the site’s land title from Rocky View County to the City of Chestermere, giving the municipality sole ownership of one of its most vital community assets. If finalized, the agreement would allow the City to take a more coordinated and long-term approach to recreation planning, infrastructure investment, and facility modernization.

“This agreement positions us to better serve a growing population with a unified vision for recreation,” said Mayor Shannon Dean. “For many Chestermere families, this facility is more than a building—it’s a place where memories are made. We’re laying the foundation for the future, one that’s responsive to the needs of our residents.”

The site currently remains home to the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre, a popular hub for local sports, events, and community programming. Operations at the facility are managed by the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), which will continue its role under the terms of the existing lease agreement.

The Mayor also acknowledged the legacy of regional cooperation, thanking Rocky View County for its decades-long partnership and the CRCA for its continued leadership. “Their collaboration has been essential in making this facility what it is today,” Dean said.

City officials say the agreement is aligned with Chestermere’s long-term recreation strategy, which includes plans for future amenities based on the 2024 Recreation Needs Assessment and public feedback gathered in recent years. That strategy prioritizes expanded aquatic services, indoor courts, and flexible multi-use spaces—amenities residents identified as critical to meeting community needs.

By securing sole ownership of the property, the City aims to improve governance, streamline land-use planning, and make it easier to apply for provincial and federal infrastructure funding in the future.

While the deal is not yet finalized, officials say it represents a shared commitment to proactive growth management. Should the agreement proceed, the City plans to work closely with the CRCA and community stakeholders to ensure seamless program delivery and a transparent transition process.

Residents will be updated throughout the negotiation and transfer period. City staff emphasized that public engagement and long-term sustainability remain central to their approach.

“This isn’t just a land purchase—it’s a community investment,” said Dean. “It’s about building something that will continue to serve Chestermere for generations to come.”

The move comes as Chestermere experiences sustained population growth, with the demand for recreational infrastructure and community gathering spaces on the rise. City Council has indicated that further updates on recreation planning, including timelines for new facility development, will be shared later this year.

