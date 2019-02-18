Car used in hit and run with a house found

Chestermere RCMP responded to a call that a vehicle struck a home on Marina Drive which caused minor damage on Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.

After hitting the home, the vehicle fled the scene, RCMP later identified a White Toyota Highlander in the Aspenmere area with damage to be the vehicle involved in the collision.

The driver, a 51-year-old Chestermere resident was located and charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to remain at the scene.

It is believed that alcohol was a factor.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said this is an example of the importance of reporting suspicious activity when it occurs.

“That way it enables our members an opportunity to attend in a timely manner and deal with whatever is going on,” Wielgosz said.

He added, residents are encouraged to register for home surveillance which will help RCMP.