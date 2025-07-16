Conrich Man Charged in 2020 Chestermere Murder After Five-Year Investigation

RCMP allege suspect delivered fatal noxious substance to local teen

Alberta RCMP have laid charges in connection with the 2020 death of Sahil Grewal, a Chestermere teen whose sudden passing sparked a lengthy and complex investigation spanning over five years.
Grewal, 18, died in hospital on April 6, 2020, three days after he reportedly consumed a noxious substance. The incident triggered a major investigation by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit, which culminated this month in the arrest and charging of a Conrich man.
On July 8, police confirmed that 23-year-old Mohit Sandhu has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Grewal’s death. Sandhu is also facing an additional charge of attempted murder after police determined the toxic substance was allegedly intended for another individual as well — 25-year-old Calgary resident Jaskaran Sidhu — who did not consume it.
“The complex five-year-long investigation has led to RCMP arresting and charging Mohit Sandhu,” the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit stated in a press release. “The investigation showed Sandhu delivered a noxious substance to the deceased, which he consumed.”
Sandhu remains in custody on an unrelated matter, according to RCMP. His first court appearance on the new charges is scheduled for later this month in Calgary.
Few additional details have been released about the nature of the substance or the motive behind the alleged crime. Police have also not disclosed how the substance was delivered or whether it was known to the victims at the time.
The charges come amid growing concern about toxic substances being used in deliberate poisonings across Canada. While rare, these cases often require extensive forensic and digital investigation, as well as cooperation between multiple police jurisdictions.
Grewal’s death in 2020 deeply affected the Chestermere community, where he was remembered by friends and family as a bright and kind young man with a promising future. His family has not released a public statement in response to the charges.
RCMP have urged anyone with further information related to the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

