Chestermere Council cuts utility rates by eight per cent

Chestermere City Council reduced utility rates by eight per cent during the July 16 council meeting.

“On behalf of city council, I am very pleased to announce an eight per cent utility rate reduction for our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“Residents gave council a mandate to bring relief to our ratepayers from the existing high utility rates. Today, we made that happen,” Chalmers said.

Adding, “These decisions are part of council’s work to be responsive to residents, to make Chestermere a more affordable and sustainable place to call home and create an amazing community for both residents and businesses.”

Last month council voted to bring utility services-in house. However, a shell corporation of CUI will exist solely to keep CUI’s previously accumulated debt away from the city’s debt until it is entirely paid off.

By the direction of council and the CUI board, transition agreements have been approved and are coming into effect between July 29, as it relates to solid waste collection, and August 19 due to utility billing, said CEO CUI Transition Manager Rick Quail.

“The transition is rolling out quite rapidly. At the end of the month, residents will see the city take over solid waste collection, garbage, recycling, and organics. In the middle of next month residents will see Chestermere take over the utility billing, finance and administration functions,” Quail said.

“By the end of this year the soon-to-be renamed CUI will be renamed to a numbered company,” he said.

“These rate reductions are sustainable and achievable,” he added.

While looking for ways to reduce utility rates, city staff found out that residents are currently being charged a lifecycle fee.

“We discovered that this fee should have ended six months ago,” said the City’s Chief Financial Officer Brenda Hewko.

Residents will be reimbursed for the overcharge, and a one-time credit will be included in the July bill.

“This is just one example of the work that is being done to find new ways to improve efficiencies, reduce rates, and bring stability to utility services in Chestermere,” Chalmers said.

“As we continue to transition utility services, we will keep working hard to end unsustainable practices and improve services to residents,” he said.

For additional information regarding utility rates, please visit the City of Chestermere Website at www.chestermere.ca/utilities