Chestermere Residents Receive Property Tax Notices Ahead of July 31 Deadline

The City of Chestermere has officially mailed out 2025 property tax notices, reminding residents to plan their payments ahead of the July 31 deadline. While many homeowners will notice higher bills this year, city officials emphasized that the municipal residential tax rate has not increased and remains steady at 3.25 per cent.

In a statement released Tuesday, July 8, the city clarified that no municipal reserves will be used to cushion the impact of provincial funding pressures. Instead, ratepayers will absorb the full effect of increased provincial requisitions—including those for education and policing—which are collected by the city on behalf of the province.

“While many residents will see an increase in their property tax bills this year, the city’s municipal residential tax rate remains unchanged at 3.25 per cent,” the city stated on its website. “No funds will be drawn from reserves to offset provincial pressures.”

Property owners have several options for payment, including electronic banking, by mail, in person at City Hall, or online through the city’s website. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid late penalties.

A 7 per cent penalty will be applied to all outstanding current-year taxes as of August 1. Additional penalties of 1.5 per cent will be applied on the first day of each subsequent month until payment is received in full.

Chestermere’s tax rate has remained consistent for several years, reflecting City Council’s efforts to maintain stable municipal finances while facing increased costs tied to infrastructure growth, policing contracts, and education levies.

The city’s budgetary approach this year includes a commitment to fiscal responsibility amid ongoing population growth and rising service demands. As in previous years, property taxes collected are used to support essential municipal services such as roads, parks, fire and emergency services, recreation facilities, and community programming.

Residents looking for more information on tax payment options or their 2025 assessments can visit the city’s official website at www.chestermere.ca/taxes or contact the taxation department directly.

With the payment deadline approaching, the city is encouraging all homeowners to review their notices carefully and reach out early with any questions or concerns.

