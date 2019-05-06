Chestermere High School Athletics Monday May 6

BADMINTON

Congratulations to Chazz Meszaros and Shae Doughty who both qualified for the ASAA Provincial Badminton Championships, this past weekend. They both played hard but did not make it out of the pool round. Chazz was knocked out with a tough 28-26 loss. Congratulations on making it to Provincials and having a great season.

BOYS SOCCER

After a tough week weather wise, the Lakers were finally available to open their season, with a home game against Bow Valley. It was a hard fought game, with CHS scoring first. The wind played a role in taking many chances high or wide and Bow Valley’s keeper was on point. Bow Valley scored on a penalty kick to tie the game. The Lakers put on a great deal of pressure and had two goals disallowed. In the second half, CHS was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled, and scored to break the tie and take a 2-1 lead. Bow Valley had two or three more decent chances, however, our goal keeper came up with some great saves. The final was 2-1 for the Lakers and the game ended just in time before the skies clouded and a storm rolled in. Chestermere goals were scored by Jugraj Gill and Fahad Khan.

TRACK

The track team is hard at work preparing for their season. They open the season on Monday, May 13th in the Rocky View Divisional Championship.

ALUMNI FOOTBALL RE-UNION

This past Saturday a football alumni re-union was held to celebrate 45 years of Chestermere Football. It was great to see many players that I have not seen for almost 40 years. It was nice to see everyone connecting with their former teammates. I intend to make this an annual event. The next one will be held on Friday, September 13th after the Friday Night Lights game. If you are an alumnus that would like to be on the distribution list please send me an email. We want to get the alumni involved in the school and football program.

CHESTERMERE FOOTBALL

The Lakers football team has begun their off-season training program at Chestermere High. Any current students of CHS or any grade 9 students interested in playing football next season may contact Coach Ledieu at sledieu@rockyview.ab.ca for more information on the training program and on spring camp scheduled for May.