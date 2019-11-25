Chestermere RCMP have seen a decrease in crime within the community





Through Chestermere RCMP programs and initiatives, including the Voluntary Registry of Home Surveillance Program, and the Habitual Offender Management Program, RCMP have seen an overall crime reduction.



In quarter two, break and enters dropped from 23 to 18, theft of motor vehicles dropped from 29 to 12, and theft from motor vehicles decreased from 55 to 28.



“Overall progress in this area at the close of quarter two remains ahead of expected levels by 10 per cent,” said Chestermere RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.



Chestermere RCMP’s first priority is reducing property crimes, including break and enters, theft from vehicles, and theft of motor vehicles.



“We’re continuing along with our initiatives and our programs that we have in place,” Wielgosz said.



Through the Habitual Offender Management Program, three offenders were monitored.

One offender was released back into the community and returned back into custody as a result of non-compliance with conditions.



RCMP have been monitoring the other offenders who have complied with conditions.



“It’s a positive sign that we’re returning our habitual offenders back to custody when they’re in non-compliance,” Wielgosz said.



“The others we’re checking on are seeing the value of our continued attention and have been as far as we can tell through observation have been minding their P’s, and Q’s,” he said.



Along with monitoring habitual offenders, RCMP are continuing to monitor two persons of interest in the community.



“We remain aware of who is coming and going through our community that might pose any risk to our residents,” Wielgosz said.



“Our programs, including the Habitual Offender Management Program, and our crime reduction measures both in Chestermere and in the district have been successful with respect to curbing some of these crimes,” he added.



Theft prevention initiatives are continuing, such as the Voluntary Registry of Home Surveillance Program.



“We’re still seeing an increase of persons joining our registry, but we’re facing challenges,” Wielgosz said.



Chestermere RCMP are currently exploring options such as an online sign-up tool that is currently in place with the Red Deer RCMP, called the “Capture Program.”



Residents can voluntary log onto the program, enter their information, while RCMP members can access the surveillance footage from the back end of the system.



RCMP are also working to remind residents to ensure all valuables are removed from their vehicles by 9 p.m., and the vehicle is locked and secured.



A new measure coming into place is the License Plate Security Screw Program, which the Chestermere RCMP will be announcing in the coming weeks.



RCMP will provide the public with security screws, which require a special tool to both install and remove the license plate, free of charge.



“The idea is to prevent property thieves of stealing a license plate,” Wielgosz said.



Further enhancement to the Bar Walk Program is being implemented, where Chestermere RCMP will be enforcing the Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Act.



Under the act, municipal enforcement can remove persons who are believed to be members of gangs or are associated with gangs from licensed establishments.



Through the Bar Walk Program, one ejection was conducted, where two outlaw motorcycle gang members were ordered out of a local licensed premise.



Although traffic in Chestermere remains very safe, 16 check stops were conducted where 118 vehicles were checked, Wielgosz said.



One impaired driver was apprehended, and six driver suspensions were handed out during the check stops.



RCMP members continued with the water safety program, where 24 patrols on the lake were scheduled. However, due to circumstances including poor weather, RCMP were able to complete 11 lake patrols.



RCMP checked 332 vessels, and 25 safety inspection decals were issued mainly to Chestermere residents.



Liquor from eight vessels was seized, and four vessels were ejected off of the lake for lack of vital safety equipment or inability to produce operator competency.



“Overall, our activities on the lake were noticed, and we received positive feedback,” Wielgosz said.