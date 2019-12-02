Chestermere Whitecappers’ 50-50 draw has a winner

Congratulations to Chestermere’s Cindi Lachner on winning $661 in the Chestermere Whitecappers’ 50:50 draw at Saturday’s Christmas Market. CRCA Recreation Director Vicki Klinger drew the winning ticket. Thanks to all the volunteers who organized, baked cookies, manned the tables, and served as strolling ticket sellers, especially Cailynn Taylor, age 11, who came all the way from Okotoks to help out her Grandmas.

Thanks to Vicki Klinger and the CRCA for the hospitality and enthusiastic support. Vicki is one of the unsung heroes of Chestermere and works long hours to bring us a wide spectrum of great special events. Special thanks to everyone who purchased a ticket. Patrons of the market, vendors, and Chestermere’s wonderful hockey community really stepped up to support the Whitecappers.

In the face of a recent 60% rent increase your generosity will help fund the many activities of the Chestermere Whitecappers Association, Chestermere’s premier mature adult club with over 200 members. Membership is open to anyone 50 years or older. There’s something for everyone so come join the fun at our beautiful facility attached to the Rec Centre!