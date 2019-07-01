Chestermere’s first annual BBQ Beach Party creating a sense of community

More than 300 Chestermere residents and Loop Around the Lake runners migrated to Sunset Beach following the annual race and Chestermere Plaza breakfast for the first BBQ Beach Party on June 22.

Throughout the afternoon, residents visited with each other, indulged in burgers, chips, and pop, while playing beach volleyball, frisbee, and listening to the local band Taken by Sanity.

“It was for the runners, and anybody else in the community who wanted to come out,” said Head Organizer of the BBQ Beach Party Jed Snatic.

“A lot of the locals who didn’t get to make the loop in the morning came out, and it was a good first year,” Snatic said.

He added; the BBQ Beach Party had good energy the entire day.

All of the proceeds raised during the BBQ Beach Party went to the Chestermere Public Library’s daily operations, including keeping the collection current, while hosting events, and programs for the community.

Although the BBQ Beach Party had a successful first year, Snatic did run into unexpected challenges, including wind.

“The band had to pull their equipment and shut it down early because of wind, that was the only bummer,” he said.

Snatic first got involved in the Loop Around the Lake after a patient convinced him to join the Library Board.

“Where I came in is getting people together, and hosting events,” Snatic said.

It was important for Snatic to get involved with the annual race because he wanted residents to meet each other and build relationships.

“One of the biggest things I took away from living here for 20 years is 20,000 people got thrown together in this little boom town called Chestermere,” Snatic said.

“With so many new people coming together, nobody really knows anybody. We need events like this for people to start to build trust by interaction,” he said.

He added, “The water seems to attract the coolest people in the world.”

Snatic’s motivation to organize the BBQ Beach Party was to gain the communities faith and trust in their city and their neighbours.

“My motivation to give back is because the city has been very good to me over the last 20 years, it’s made me into a very successful businesses person and dentist,” Snatic said.

Without the support of Lifepath Wellness which donated the burgers, pops, and waters, John Kittler who donated the sound system, and trailer, and for residents who donated their time by setting up chairs and tables, the BBQ Beach Party wouldn’t have been possible.