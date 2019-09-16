Christmas with Dignity rebranded to Gifts of Kindness 

The City of Chestermere has rebranded Christmas with Dignity to Gifts of Kindness to reflect the changing demographics and diversity of the community

“Gifts of Kindness is much more reflective and inclusive, despite your ethnic, cultural, or religious background each one of us has a gift to share,” said the Manager of Community Support Services Danielle Fermin.

When Gifts of Kindness first began in 2007, the core intent was to assist families with purchasing gifts for their children during the holiday season.

Since, there have been multiple programs and initiatives added to Gifts of Kindness, including the Backpack Program, Christmas Hampers, and the Kids’ Holiday Store.

“With the rebrand, we have honoured those changes, and hopefully it entices people to give back in other ways,” Fermin said.

She added, “Some individuals and families in the community need access to assistance year-round and not just during the holiday season.”

The purpose of the rebrand is to excite the entire community to give back through different acts of kindness, such as volunteering, donating to the Kids’ Holiday Store, sharing the word with their neighbours and friends, and providing monetary donations when possible

“Hopefully it helps increase the number of donations that we have,” Fermin said.

Donations that are collected through Gifts of Kindness are used to help Chestermere and South East Rocky View individuals and families with damage deposits, utilities, rental arrears, medication expenses, assisting women in crisis, groceries, and subsidizing membership fees to local associations.

“We’ve seen an increase in clients returning to ask for more financial assistance when no other funding is available. Usually, we see those instances happening with rent or utilities, which are our larger basic need items,” Fermin said.

The Backpack program and Christmas Hampers continue to increase steadily. However, the city was able to find other alternatives for some families using the backpack program.

“We are asking the community to help us to keep this program and its funds available throughout the year by participating in fundraising initiatives like Good Food Box, Jacket Racket, Wishing Tree, and Christmas Hamper programs,” Fermin said.

This year, the City of Chestermere will be moving the Kids’ Holiday Store to the Chestermere Recreation Centre during the Community Holiday Party.

“It’s one of our big changes. Volunteers will still be matched up with little shoppers, and all of the proceeds will go to the Gifts of Kindness fund,” Fermin said.

“We will also be creating some fun, new opportunities to donate so that each of us can help make a significant change in our community with any gift we can share,” she added.

Cash, cheque, and credit card donations are also accepted at City Hall.

For additional information on Gifts of Kindness, please visit the City of Chestermere website at https://www.chestermere.ca/giftsofkindness.

