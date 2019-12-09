City council implements two per cent tax decrease for the second year

City council passed the 2020 operating and capital budget on Dec. 3, which will bring another two per cent tax decrease to Chestermere residents.

“We were proud to have brought in a two per cent tax cut in 2019 and are thrilled we could bring another two per cent tax cut for 2020,” said Chestermere Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“In Alberta, we are all trying to find the best path forward in these challenging economic times. We know our residents need relief, and we are committed to doing our part to find made-in-Chestermere solutions,” he said.

“Council heard loud and clear that the community was looking for relief from municipal taxes, we have worked hard to find savings and are pleased to bring that relief,” he added.

This is the second year that the city council implemented a two per cent tax decrease for residents, following the reduction of a two per cent tax increase in 2018 to less than one per cent.

The second year of tax cuts were possible after breaking down internal silos within the City of Chestermere, ensuring growth projections matched the economic environment, and carefully reviewing proposed projects, positions, and programs.

“Our community’s vision is to be amazing,” Chalmers said.

“That includes being amazing at finding efficiencies and being amazing at reducing spending when necessary. We believe that the 2020 budget we passed tonight will help us achieve our goals as we continue to listen to our residents’ needs,” he said.

Although the city announced a two per cent tax decrease, there are plans to continue pursuing improvements in the community such as, the 2020 Township Road 240 upgrade, resurfacing Rainbow Road from the WID canal, adding new pathways, skate park upgrades, upgrading the city’s signage including digital speed reduction signs, and internal upgrades including IT security and replacing aging vehicles and equipment.

“As an organization, we aren’t going to be satisfied with the status quo,” said Chief Administrative Officer Bernie Morton.

“In everything we do, we want to be better than we were. To achieve that, we need to think creatively and strategically. The 2020 budget is just one example of how we are doing that and striving to be the most amazing community in Canada,” said Morton.

For additional information regarding the 2020 operating and capital budget, please visit the City of Chestermere website at www.chestermere.ca/budget.