Community celebrating Family Day together

The fifth annual Chestermere Rec Centre Family Day Winter Festival brought families together while raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy.

On Feb. 18 families were encouraged to participate in a variety of activities including crafts, face painting, family photo booth, balloon animals, while having hot chocolate and popcorn, all with a clothing donation to the Cerebral Palsy Association.

“It’s always important to gain more awareness in the community about what we do and how we can help,” said the Business Development Manager at the Cerebral Palsy Association Estuardo Dacaret.

The Family Day Winter Festival guest of honour was a local high school student doing work experience with the Rec Centre who has

Cerebral Palsy.

“We thought it would be nice to do something with him to raise awareness,” said Rec Centre Recreational Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

Klinger added, throughout the day, 24 bags of clothing were donated to the Cerebral Palsy Association.

Despite the cold weather, the festivities were well supported by the community and allowed families the opportunity to socialize.

“My favourite thing is the way the community pulls together,” Klinger said.

“Families are able to come out, do something fun, and enjoy a day together in Chestermere.

“A lot of times people have to go into Calgary, so it’s nice especially on family day to be able to get together with neighbours, and friends maybe that you haven’t seen for a while because it’s too cold,” she added.

Family Day Fest is so weather dependent, it was too cold to do anything outside.

Klinger recalled that last year the Rec Centre did a nature scavenger hunt outside for families, however it was too cold this year.

“There’s not too much we can do outside, when it’s so cold that people don’t want to go out anyway,” Klinger said.

Although the Family Day Winter Festival was a success, the Rec Centre did run into challenges, including a Tyke hockey tournament happening at the same time causing the parking lot to be uncomfortably full.

“I had a feeling that some people might have driven out, but finding they were unable to park just left without attending,” Klinger said.

Without the help of the community the Family Day Winter Festival wouldn’t have been possible, Klinger said.

She added, “I never do these things myself, if it was just me standing there it wouldn’t be a very good event.

“It’s all the people who come forward, the people who offer an activity. They are all giving back to the community. All the volunteers who come help out, that’s always the most special to me.”