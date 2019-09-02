Calling All Kids! Entries to the Country Fair

Enter your biggest pumpkin, best LEGO model and best-dressed vegetable in the Chestermere Country Fair!

The Chestermere Country Fair is only a few days away (September 7, 2019), but there’s still plenty of time to get your children planning their entries into the Red Ribbon Competition. There is a wide range of categories that children may enter from colouring to painted rocks, flower arrangements, colouring, sculpture, flower arrangement, fairy/miniature garden, best dressed vegetable, decorated cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, handmade jewellery, painting, handicrafts, drawing, LEGO model, K’NEX model, handwriting, largest – pumpkin, sunflower head or zucchini, scrapbook page, collage, recycled material birdhouse, photography, woodworking, diorama and more.

The complete list of categories that children, youth and adults may enter are available on the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society website (www.rvcagsociety.ca) or pick up a copy of the full booklet at various locations throughout Chestermere including the Chestermere Recreation Centre, Chestermere Public Library, City Municipal Building, and Emergency Services.

Entries must be delivered to the Chestermere Rec Centre curling rink entrance area on Friday, September 6th between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. There is no charge to put your entries into the Red Ribbon competition, however, you must hold a valid Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society membership to enter the Red Ribbon Competition. Memberships are either $5.00 for a single member or $10.00 for a family, and are easily available on the RVC Ag. Society website or at the recreation centre on September 6th.

All 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries in the Children & Youth Section receive cash prizes and new for 2019 are special cash “Best in Class” prizes for each grade level and Child & Youth Open Sections. The child or youth with the most winning entries overall will also take home a trophy and certificate for a free summer camp!

What is the Chestermere Country Fair??

The Chestermere Country Fair is Chestermere’s oldest annual event and 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Country Fair, hosted by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society. This year the Country Fair will feature a parade, bike decorating contest, gymkhana, farm safety, pancake breakfast, kids zone, indoor market, farmers’ market, craft beer tasting, food trucks, mutton bustin’, fall supper with special guest Jennie Ogilvie, Alberta’s Favourite Medium and more. If you would like to volunteer or participate in this year’s fair, please email chestermereagsociety@gmail.com. For more details, please visit our website www.rvcagsociety.ca