Friday Night Friends Activity Night connecting families in the community

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), is giving families with special needs children an opportunity to connect while finding resources, services, and programs within the community through the Friday Night Friends Activity Night.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to play and the parents to connect with each other,” said the Recreational Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

On Oct. 4 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. families with special needs children are encouraged to come to the Main Hall of the CRCA, where there will be games and activities such as Legos, crafts, colouring, and potentially soccer and basketball.

“Whatever they want to do, we’ll have the whole back half of the gym set up for them to play,” Klinger said.

Youth will also be able to practice their Taekwondo skills or have a chance to sit on a pony from Inner Equine Journeys.

The Friday Night Friends Activity Night not only gives youth a chance to play together and make friends, but it also allows parents in similar situations to connect.

“It’s most important for the parents. It allows them to connect with other families and they can support each other, and share information with each other,” Klinger said.

“There are things in our community, but sometimes people aren’t connected. This is an opportunity like Energizer Night but more specialized. Instead of having everybody there, this is for people who want to share their programs that are available for families,” she said.

In the past, families who have newly diagnosed children have come to the activity night to meet other families and talk about services, programs, and available resources.

Klinger’s goal for the Friday Night Friends Activity Night is to ensure families don’t feel like their alone while overcoming any challenges that they are facing.

“For me, it’s about if you can help one family get connected with a program or a service then you’ve done your job,” Klinger said.

Currently, Klinger is looking for more volunteers, clubs, and organizations for the Friday Night Friends Activity Night.

To volunteer, please email Vicki Klinger at recreation@chestermerecrca.com.

For additional information on Friday Night Friends, please visit the CRCA website at https://www.chestermerecrca.com/, or call the CRCA at 403-272-7170.