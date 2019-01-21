Having a pet friendly winter

Although the Calgary region has been enjoying a mild winter so far, pet owners still need to take precautions to keep man’s best friend safe and healthy when the mercury dips.

“The dangers posed for pets in cold and snowy conditions are mostly related to hypothermia, frost bites, skin irritation from chemicals in ice melters and different injuries,” said Chestermere Veterinary Clinic’s Dr. Gabriela Rotaru.

She said that like people, different dogs react differently to the cold weather.

A dog’s breed, coat density, physical conditioning, age, overall health, and nutrition all affect how well a dog tolerates the cold weather.

“Of course, dogs with thicker coats will tolerate cold weather better than other dogs,” said Rotaru.

Dogs that are more at risk in the winter include small dogs, dogs with lighter coats, old dogs and dogs with metabolic diseases that interfere with the ability of the dog to regulate their body heat.

When cold weather hits, Rotaru said that the most common injuries that she sees at the clinic include irritation to dog’s pads caused by chemical ice melt, injuries from slipping and ear infections.

Regardless of whether one is a pet owner, Rotaru recommends that people use pet safe ice melt in the winter.

Other things that can help protect the health of dogs in the winter include gradually exposing them to the cold to help build tolerance.

This is especially import if one plans on taking their dog hiking in the winter.

Rotaru also recommend that people keep first aid kits for pets and use jackets and booties when needed.

While she supports involving one’s pets in winter recreation activities Rotaru recommends that dogs never join people while skating.

“It only takes one wrong move for an accident to happen,” she said.

“Dogs still need their exercise winter time, just do it safely,” said Rotaru.